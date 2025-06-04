Vidarbha Pro T20 League: RCB star Jitesh Sharma to lead NECO Master Blaster

Nagpur, Jun 4 (PTI) India stumper Jitesh Sharma, who played a pivotal role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's maiden IPL triumph, will be the star attraction in the Vidarbha Pro T20 League scheduled to be played at VCA Stadium from June 5 to 15.

Jitesh will lead NECO Master Blaster in the league with Ranji Trophy winning opener Sanjay Ramaswamy being his deputy.

On the women’s side, the team will be captained by the prolific Bharti Fulmali, with Riddhi Naik named vice-captain.

Speaking about the squad, NECO Master Blaster owner Anand Jayaswal said, "We are proud to see leaders like Jitesh Sharma and Bharti Fulmali guiding our teams, and we look forward to a season filled with inspiration, competition, and new heroes." The Vidarbha Pro T20 League will be available for live streaming on JioCinema, FanCode, and Waves.

Additionally, fans can also catch the live telecast of the matches on DD Sports, bringing the excitement of the league to television viewers nationwide.