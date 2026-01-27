Vidarbha recall Yash Thakur for must-win Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh

Nagpur, Jan 27 (PTI) Defending champion Vidarbha on Tuesday recalled fast bowler Yash Thakur for their must-win Ranji Trophy match against Uttar Pradesh to be played here from January 29.

Two-time winners Vidarbha are currently placed third in the Elite Group A behind table-toppers Andhra and Jharkhand.

With 25 points each in six matches so far, Vidarbha (1.578) are marginally behind Jharkhand (1.605) and would need to finish in the top-two to reach the quarter-finals.

In the last group stage match, Vidarbha will take on Uttar Pradesh at their home ground of VCA Stadium here.

Harsh Dubey will continue to lead Vidarbha who suffered their first outright defeat in 16 matches in the Ranji Trophy as Andhra beat them by eight wickets last week.

It was Vidarbha’s first defeat since their loss in the Ranji Trophy final of 2023-24 as they had remained unbeaten in their title-winning campaign in 2024-25.

Akshay Wadkar remains on the sidelines due to a wrist injury suffered during the league round of Vidarbha’s victorious campaign in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Squad: Harsh Dubey (c), Yash Rathod (vc), Atharva Taide, Aman Mokhade, Parth Rekhade, Nachiket Bhute, Darshan Nalkande, Praful Hinge, Yash Kadam, Shubham Kapse, Shivam Deshmukh (wk), Rohit Binkar (wk), Ganesh Bhosle, Aditya Thakare, Satyam Bhoyar, Danish Malewar, R Samarth, Yash Thakur.