Vidarbha seize control with 224-run lead over RoI as Patidar’s lone fight goes in vain

Nagpur, Oct 3 (PTI) Ranji Trophy champions Vidarbha took firm control of the Irani Cup, seizing a healthy first-innings lead and then consolidating it with a solid batting effort in their second essay against Rest of India at the VCA Stadium, here on Friday.

After posting 342 in their first innings, Vidarbha bundled out Rest of India for 214 in 69.5 overs to secure a commanding lead of 128 runs.

At stumps on the third day, Vidarbha were 96/2 in their second innings, stretching the overall lead to 224 with two full days left in the contest.

Pacer Yash Thakur spearheaded Vidarbha's bowling effort with figures of 4/66, breaking the backbone of the Rest of India middle and lower order.

Left-arm spinner Parth Rekhade (2/14) and all-rounder Harsh Dubey (2/58) provided fine support, while Aditya Thakare and Darshan Nalkande chipped in with one wicket each.

The day began with Rest of India resuming at 142 for five, still trailing by 200 runs, with captain Rajat Patidar (overnight 42) their last major hope.

But Vidarbha struck in the very first ball when Thakare trapped Manav Suthar (1) lbw to set the tone.

Patidar, though, stood tall and raised a gritty half-century, keeping the innings alive even as wickets tumbled around him.

Saransh Jain (10) was dismissed by Thakur, who bowled a probing spell with the old ball and was the pick of their attack with figures of 16.5-3-66-4.

Bengal pacer Akash Deep tried to counterattack with three fours in a brisk 14 off 10 deliveries, but Thakur's sharp short-pitched bowling ended his cameo.

With wickets falling at the other end, Patidar's resistance finally ended on 66 (125 balls, 10 fours) when Harsh Dubey found the outside edge, as his three-hour long vigil came to a close.

His dismissal at 191 for nine effectively closed the innings, with the last wicket of Gurnoor Brar (13) also falling to Thakur for his fourth victim.

Apart from Patidar's effort and opener Abhimanyu Easwaran'ss 52 early, the rest of the batting offered little resistance with Yash Dhull (11), Ruturaj Gaikwad (9), Ishan Kishan (1) being the biggest letdowns.

Brief Scores: Vidarbha: 342 and 96/2; 36 overs (Aman Mokhade 37, Dhruv Shorey 24 batting, Danish Malewar 16 batting).

Rest of India: 214; 69.5 overs (Rajat Patidar 66; Abhimanyu Easwaran 52; Yash Thakur 4/66, Parth Rekhade 2/24, Harsh Dubey 2/58). PTI TAP UNG