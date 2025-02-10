Vidarbha take commanding 297-run lead against Tamil Nadu in Ranji QF

Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Vidarbha pacer Aditya Thakare picked up his sixth five-wicket haul in first-class cricket, while left-handed batter Yash Rathod struck a half-century in the second innings as last year's runners-up Vidarbha took a commanding 297-run lead against Tamil Nadu in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal here on Monday.

Thakare, whose four-wicket burst had TN hanging on the ropes at 159/6 after the second day's play on Sunday, broke the resistance of tail-ender Sonu Yadav (32) as Sai Kishore'a side was dismissed for 225 in 64.3 overs, giving Vidarbha a handsome 128-run first-innings lead.

Vidarbha, who have not lost a single match this season, then overcame an unimpressive start to reach 169/5 at close on day 3, an overall lead of 297, with Rathod batting confidently on 55 (119 balls) in the company of Harsh Dubey (29 not out off 55 balls).

Tamil Nadu, who were in dire straits at 159/6 on Sunday, lost their skipper Sai Kishore (7), who could add just one run to his overnight score.

The team seemed to be heading for a sub-200 score but tail-ender Sonu Yadav played a responsible knock to take his team to a respectable total before he was the last wicket to fall.

Vidarbha, who had won six and drawn a game to top their group, were off to an uninspiring start losing their first three wickets for 61 runs before India player Karun Nair struck 29 and then Rathod struck an unbeaten half-century, his sixth in first-class cricket, to guide his team to safety.

His 55-run sixth-wicket partnership with Dubey was enough to give Vidarbha a lot of confidence going into day 4 on Tuesday.

With Tamil Nadu's top order boasting of some big names, including Narayan Jagadeesan, Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar, Vidarbha might look to add another 100 runs to be in the safe zone.

Vidarbha were off to a confident start but lost openers Atharva Taide (19), Dhruv Shorey (20) and Danish Malewar (0) in quick succession with left-arm spinner Sai Kishore accounting for the last two.

First innings centurion Nair, who has been in sublime form this season, amassing tons of runs in Ranji Trophy and Vijay Hazare, struggled for runs in the second essay before he was dismissed for 29 off 78 deliveries.

At 99/4, things could have gone downhill for Vidarbha but Rathod and Dubey played responsibly to help the team inch closer to the psychological 300-run lead.

Brief scores: Vidarbha: 353 & 169 for 5 in 62 overs (Karun Nair 29, Yash Rathod 55 not out, Harsh Dubey 29 not out; Sai Kishore 2/47) vs Tamil Nadu: 225 all out in 64.3 overs (C Andre Siddharth 65; Pradosh Ranjan Paul 48, Sonu Yadav 32; Aditya Thakare 5/34, Yash Thakur 2/78). Vidarbha lead by 297 runs. PTI AM AM SSC SSC