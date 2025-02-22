Video: India’s national anthem ‘mistakenly’ played at Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium

New Delhi: A bizarre incident occurred at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday during the Australia vs. England match in the Champions Trophy 2025, when India’s national anthem, “Jana Gana Mana,” was 'mistakenly' played instead of Australia’s “Advance Australia Fair” during the pre-match lineup.

The mix-up, which stunned everyone at Pakistan’s largest cricket venue, happened during the customary playing of national anthems—a tradition to honor the competing teams.

For a few seconds, the stadium echoed with “Jana Gana Mana” before organizers scrambled to correct the error and play Australia’s anthem, leaving the Australian team and crowd in a mix of confusion and amusement.

Gaddafi Stadium, Pakistan’s largest cricket venue and a historic ground for international matches, has hosted significant India-Pakistan cricket series, such as the 2004 “Friendship Series”.