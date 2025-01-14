Video: Nitish Kumar Reddy's spiritual ascent after stellar debut against Australia

New Delhi: Young debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy, who recently scored a stunning ton against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2025, has shown his devotion by climbing the sacred steps of Tirupati Balaji Temple on his knees.

Cricker @NKReddy07 climbing the steps of Tirupati, Thanking Bhagwan Balaji for his success! pic.twitter.com/TL6lsQajmD — Anshul Pandey (@Anshulspiritual) January 14, 2025

In an act of gratitude and humility towards the divine, Reddy demonstrated his devotion by climbing the sacred steps of Tirupati Temple on his knees.

This gesture was widely shared and discussed on social media, with people appreciating Reddy's commitment to his cultural and spiritual roots amidst his rising career in cricket.

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy’s scintillating maiden test century on day three of the Boxing Day match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, was met with applause from all quarters of the cricketing fraternity and fans.

India surrendered the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in a decade following the 1-3 loss to Australia. The team was also knocked out of the World Test Championship final in June this year due to the defeat in the five-match series.