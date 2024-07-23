Vidhatri eyes back-to-back wins on Hero Women’s Pro Tour

Bengaluru, Jul 23 (PTI) Talented golfer Vidhatri Urs, who captured her first title as a professional on the Hero Women’s Pro Golf Tour last week, will look to make it two in a row as she tees up at the 10th Leg of the tournament at the par-72 Prestige Golfshire here on Wednesday.

The field is once again very strong in the presence of the current Hero OOM leader Hitaashee Bakshi and last year OOM winner Sneha Singh, who have won twice each this year.

The field also has Anvitha Narender, winner of the eighth leg, the experienced Amandeep Drall, winner of the fifth Leg, and Neha Tripathi. While Amandeep seeks greater consistency, Neha is trying to make a comeback from a back injury.

Vidhatri, who is related to one of India’s top pros Pranavi Urs, has been in excellent form. She was third in her first two appearances and then grabbed a win last week.

Some of the other young pros waiting to make a mark include Durga Nittur, Jasmine Shekar, Gourabi Bhowmick and Karishma Govind.

The amateurs have also shown a lot of promise with the prominent ones being Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar, who have also played for India in international teams chosen by the Indian Golf Union.

Apart from the in-form Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar, the other amateurs are Aaradhya Shetty, Anuradha Chaudhuri, Keerthana Rajeev and Kaya Daluwatte of Sri Lanka.

The event carries a purse of Rs 13 lakhs and will have a total 38 players including six amateurs.

