Vidhatri stretches lead as bad weather cuts round to nine holes at Delhi Golf Club

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) Vidhatri Urs extended her three-shot lead to six shots in the second round as the play was cut down to nine holes because of bad weather in the 11th Leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club here on Thursday.

Vidhatri began her round almost two hours behind schedule due to heavy rain and wet course conditions.

She opened with a bogey on par-5 first hole but recovered with birdies in the second, fifth and seventh to post a 2-under 34, taking her 27-hole total to 7-under 101.

Sneha Singh, who has qualified for the second stage of the LPGA Qualifying School, carded two birdies and no bogeys, for 2-under 34, bringing her total to 1-under 107.

She occupies the second place with Hitaashee Bakshi, who slipped to 1-over 37 with a bogey and no birdies.

With birdies tough to come by, Tvesa Malik Sandhu carded 2-over 38 with two bogeys and was fourth at 1-over 109 for 27 holes.

Shweta Mansingh had a birdie but dropped three shots for a 38 and was sole fifth at 1-over 110.

Amandeep Drall (74-37) and Anvvi Dahhiya (A) (74-37) were tied for sixth place at 111, while Ridhima Dilawari (77-36) was tied for eighth with Seher Atwal (73-40) at 113.

Three players, all amateurs -- Janneya Dasannjee, Kashika Mishra and Keya Badugu -- were tied for tenth place. The cut fell at 13-over 121, and 35 players made the final round.

Play was delayed by almost two hours in the morning, and with the weather looking bad, the organisers decided to cut the second round to nine holes.

The play, which was due to start at 7.50 am, finally began at 9.45 am, but the organisers felt there was no way they could play the full 18 holes. The wet conditions made it challenging, and it also rained during play.