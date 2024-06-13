Vidhatri Urs fires 1-under, takes lead on her pro debut in WPGT

Mysuru, Jun 13 (PTI) Promising Vidhatri Urs, playing her first round as a professional, shot a creditable 1-under 69 to take lead after the opening round of the seventh leg of the Hero Women’s Pro-Golf Tour here on Thursday.

Vidhatri, who won on the Hero WPG Tour in the past as an amateur, had a steady start with 10 pars at the Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Golf Club in her hometown.

She then had birdies on the Par-4 11th and Par-3 15th with a bogey in between on the par-4 13th hole. She was the only player to shoot under-par during the day.

Vidhatri led by two shots over Jasmine Shekar and Ananya Garg, who are looking for their maiden win on the Tour.

Jasmine and Ananya shot 1-over 71 each to be tied for the second spot.

Jasmine, who had as many as three runner-up finishes last season and one more this year, put herself in the picture with a steady 1-over that included a birdie on the 14th and bogeys on the 10th and 16th.

Ananya seemed headed for a solid round with one birdie and no bogeys over her first 10 holes before being hit by three bogeys in a space of four holes between the 11th and the 14th.

A late birdie on the 18th was some consolation as she ended at 1-over.

Khushi Khanijau, who had a nightmarish start with four bogeys in the first six holes, did well to recover with three birdies in the next six.

A bogey on 17th meant a 72, but was within handshaking distance of those ahead of her.

Anvitha Narender, who like Vidhatri is making her pro debut, was tied eighth with Gauri Karhade and Astha Madan with a score of 74.

Gaurika Bishnoi, a multiple winner, had a rough day with 73 and was tied fifth with Shweta Mansingh and Rhea Purvi Saravanan, while Sneha Singh, last year’s Order of Merit topper, struggled to 75 with one birdie and six bogeys.

Former Indian Open runner-up Amandeep Drall had a bad day with six bogeys and a double before she got her only birdie of the day on the 18th. She shot 77 and was Tied-17th.

Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu, who have in the past represented India at the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific, were the top amateurs and were tied in 11th place with Sneha Singh, who carded 75. PTI Corr UNG