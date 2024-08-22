Vidyadhar, Karthik guide Warriors to easy win over Lions in KSCA T20

Bengaluru, Aug 22 (PTI) Vidyadhar Patil and CA Karthik produced tidy spells as Mysore Warriors registered an easy 28-run win over the struggling Shivamogga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 here on Thursday.

Chasing 180, the Lions could only muster 151 for nine in 20 overs as Vidyadhar (3/29) and Karthik (3/31) came up with restrictive efforts.

The Lions got off to a disastrous start, with Vidyadhar’s lethal first over leading to the dismissals of B Mohith (2) and Dheeraj Mohan (0) in consecutive deliveries.

Skipper Nihal Ullal (46, 38 balls) managed to crack a few early boundaries but that was never going to save the day for them.

Even Abhinav Manohar’s 46 (29 balls) went in vain.

Earlier, the Mysore side, anchored by captain Karun Nair’s 45 (23 balls) and assisted by late-innings fireworks from J Suchith (22) and Manoj Bhandage (23) reached a healthy total.

Karthik chipped in with a handy 30.

Pacer HS Sharath (4/29) produced a good spell but the Warriors had enough steam to reach a fighting total.

Brief Scores: Mysore Warriors: 179/7 in 20 overs (Karthik CA 30, Karun Nair 45, Sumit Kumar 28, Sharath HS 4/29) beat Shivamogga Lions: 151/9 in 20 overs (Nihal Ullal 46, Abhinav Manohar 46; Vidyadhar Patil 3/29, Karthik CA 3/31).