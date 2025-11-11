Vihaan Malhotra to lead India U19 A squad in upcoming triangular series

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Rising talent Vihaan Malhotra was on Tuesday named captain of the India U19 A squad for an upcoming triangular series also featuring India B and Afghanistan's U19 teams.

Hyderabad's Aaron George will lead the India B U19 side in the competition that will be held at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence, Bengaluru, from November 17 to 30.

Malhotra was handed captaincy, even as his two superstar teammates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre remain occupied with other engagements.

Wicketkeeper Abhigyan Kundu will be Malhotra's deputy in the three-nation tournament, while Vedant Trivedi has been named vice captain of the India U19 B squad.

Mhatre was not considered for selection as he is currently playing the Ranji Trophy, while Sooryavanshi was not considered as he is picked for the India A squad for the ACC Rising Stars Asia Cup.

All the three young players were part of the successful India U19 tour of Australia recently.

Teams: India U19 A Squad: Vihaan Malhotra (C), Abhigyan Kundu (VC & WK), Wafi Kachchhi, Vansh Acharya, Vineeth V.K, Lakshya Raichandani, A. Rapole (WK), Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A Patel, Anmoljeet Singh, Mohamed Enaan, Henil Patel, Ashutosh Mahida, Aditya Rawat, Mohammed Malik.

India U19 B Squad: Aaron George (C), Vedant Trivedi (VC), Yuvraj Gohil, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Rahul Kumar, Harvansh Singh (WK), Anvay Dravid (WK), R.S. Ambrish, B.K. Kishore, Naman Pushpak, Hemchudeshan J, Udhav Mohan, Ishan Sood, D Deepesh, Rohit Kumar Das. PTI AH AH DDV