Vihaan's four-for sparks stunning Bangladesh collapse as India win by 18 runs via DLS Method

Bulawayo (Zimbabwe), Jan 17 (PTI) Off-spinner Vihaan Malhotra produced a sensational spell of 4 for 14 to trigger a dramatic Bangladesh batting collapse as India pulled off an 18-run victory via the DLS method in a rain-hit Under-19 World Cup match here on Saturday.

Bangladesh, who bowled out India for 238 in a reduced 49-over contest, were firmly in control of the chase before losing eight wickets for 40 runs to lose the match from a winning position. It was India's second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, well short of the revised target of 165 from 29 overs.

Players from both sides were seen exchanging handshakes and pleasantries on the field at the end of the match after both the captains avoided the customary gesture at the toss.

India now lead group B standings with four points from two matches, while Bangladesh and USA were yet to open their accounts. New Zealand are yet to begin their campaign in Group B.

Chasing a revised target of 165 from 29 overs after a second rain delay of over one hour and 30 minutes, Bangladesh were cruising at 102 for 2 after 20 overs, comfortably ahead of the DLS par score of 88.

What followed, however, was a stunning collapse engineered by Malhotra’s disciplined off-spin and supported by timely strikes from the other end.

Malhotra, who had struggled earlier with the bat in his 24-ball 7, found sharp turn and bounce to dismantle the middle order, removing Kalam Siddiki (15), Sheikh Parvez Jibon (7), Rizan Hossan (15) and Samiun Basir (2) in a decisive spell that swung the match sharply India’s way.

Bangladesh lost five wickets in the space of 33 balls as panic set in.

Left-arm spinner Khilan Patel delivered the decisive blow by dismissing Bangladesh skipper Azizul Hakim, who top-scored with a patient 51 off 72 balls (4x4, 1x6).

Hakim, aware of the DLS equation, had played a composed innings but misjudged a waist-high full toss from Khilan, looking to clear long-on only to pick out the fielder in the deep, effectively ending Bangladesh’s resistance.

Henil Patel then wrapped up the tail by removing Iqbal Hossain Emon as Bangladesh were bowled out for 146 in 28.3 overs, well short of the revised target, sealing India’s victory.

Earlier, Bangladesh’s chase had begun positively despite an early blow when Deepesh Devendran removed Zawad Abrar in the opening over.

A steady fifty-plus partnership between Rifat Beg and Hakim put Bangladesh firmly on course, with Beg scoring an aggressive 37 off 37 balls, hitting four fours and a six, including a confident loft over deep square leg off off-spinner Kanishk Chouhan.

With Hakim anchoring one end and the run-rate under control, Bangladesh appeared well placed until Malhotra’s intervention changed the complexion of the match.

The collapse overshadowed a fine bowling effort earlier by Bangladesh pacer Al Fahad, whose five-wicket haul had laid the foundation for the contest.

India’s innings was anchored by Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who struck fighting half-centuries after Bangladesh opted to field in overcast conditions.

Vaibhav, known for his attacking flair, was forced into an unusually restrained role, scoring a composed 72 off 67 balls with six fours and three sixes after India lost two wickets in two deliveries early on.

Kundu then played a measured knock of 80 off 112 balls, striking four fours and three sixes, and made full use of two reprieves to guide India past the 200-run mark. The duo added 62 runs off 101 balls to stabilise the innings following a top-order collapse.

Fahad had earlier rocked India by removing skipper Ayush Mhatre and Vedant Trivedi in quick succession, while Azizul Hakim supported well with 2 for 42, including the wicket of Kanishk Chouhan, who struck a brisk 28 during a 54-run stand with Kundu.

India were eventually bowled out for 238 in 48.4 overs after a one-hour rain interruption during their innings reduced the match to 49 overs a side.

Brief scores: India 238 in 48.4 overs (Abhigyan Kundu 80, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 72; Al Fahad 5/38, Iqbal Hossain Emon 2/45, Azizul Hakim 2/42) beat Bangladesh 146 in 28.3 overs (Azizul Hakim 51; Vihaan Malhotra 4/14, Khilan Patel 2/35) by 18 runs via DLS method.