Vihari finally gets NOC from ACA to play elsewhere

New Delhi, Jun 4 (PTI) India batter Hanuma Vihari has finally got his no objection certificate (NOC) from the Andhra Cricket Association after falling out with the state body.

In March, the ACA had served a show-cause notice to Vihari after the Test cricketer accused the governing body of unceremoniously removing him from captaincy and vowed not to play for the state again.

In a post on X, Vihari wrote that he had been asking for the NOC for the past two months but finally got it on Monday. A player needs NOC from his home association to play for other states in domestic cricket.

"I have been asking for NOC for two months, mailed them four times. Didn't give my NOC. Now things have turned, they have issued my NOC immediately," he wrote referring to the massive win for TDP in the state election.

In the NOC, ACA secretary Gopinath Reddy stated that "Andhra Cricket Association has no objection for Hanuma Vihari to represent any other association affiliated to the Board of Control for Cricket in India as a player from the 2024-25 season onwards".

Vihari played last of his 16 Tests for India back in 2022. PTI BS TAP