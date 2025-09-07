Vijay, Bharat guide Telugu Titans to commanding win over Warriorz in PKL

Visakhapatnam, Sep 7 (PTI) Telugu Titans delivered a dominant display against Bengal Warriorz to secure a 44-34 victory and register their second win in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, here on Sunday.

Vijay Malik and Bharat Hooda registered Super 10s, while Ankit led the defensive charge with a High Five for Telugu Titans.

For Bengal Warriorz, Nitesh Kumar registered a High Five, while Devank Dalal completed his Super 10, scoring 13 points to become the fastest player in PKL history to register 50 raid points in a season.

Ankit opened the scoring for the Titans by eliminating Devank from the mat. He soon accounted for Manprit Pardeep, helping his side to cruise to a 3-0 lead.

Telugu Titans continued to be relentless in attack with Chetan Sahu scoring a two-point raid and Vijay Malik doing the same to inflict the first All Out of the game around the 10-minute mark.

With a seven-point lead, it was Telugu Titans who were dictating terms.

Ashish Malik and Nitesh kept Bengal Warriorz in the game with their contribution in defence. But despite their best efforts, they couldn't bridge the points margin.

Titans' Vijay Malik piled on the misery on the season 7 champions with a Super Raid to give his team a commanding 23-14 lead at half-time.

Titans extended the lead to 13 points at the start of the second half as Vijay scored two more points to inflict another All Out. Bharat notched up his Super 10, helping the Titans extend their lead to 34-16 and control the proceedings.

Heading into the final quarter, Devank Dalal gave Bengal Warriorz a glimmer of hope, completing his Super 10 and closing the gap to 14 points. The gap was soon reduced to eight points.

Unfortunately for the Warriorz, it didn't count for much in the end. PTI AM AM DDV