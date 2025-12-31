Vijay Hazare: Karnataka, MP continue unbeaten run in Group A

Ahmedabad, Dec 31 (PTI) Defending champions Karnataka continued their unbeaten run in the tournament defeating Puducherry by 67 runs in a fourth round Group A match at the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Wednesday.

Skipper Mayank Agarwal (132 off 124; 15x4s, 2x6s) and Devdutt Padikkal (113 off 116; 10x4s, 4x6s) struck fluent centuries and added 228 runs in 37.5 overs for the opening stand to set the base for a total of 363 for 4 after electing to bat.

Besides the duo, Karun Nair remained unbeaten on 62 off 34 balls, a knock which was studded with four boundaries and as many hits over the fence.

None of the Puducherry bowlers could inflict any damage on Karnataka with Jayant Yadav returning with best figures of 1/41 from his nine overs.

Chasing, Puducherry made a decent start with the opening pair of Neyan Shyam Kangayan (68 off 66) and wicketkeeper Ajay Rohera (32) stitching 78 runs for the opening stand.

Jayant also shone bright with the bat with a rearguard knock of 54 off 35 balls while skipper Aman Khan made 34 as Puducherry were all out for 296 in 50 overs.

Utkarsh smashes ton as Jharkhand demolish TN ============================= Opener Utkarsh Singh hit a fluent unbeaten 123 off 120 balls while right-arm fast bowler Shubham Kumar Singh scalped 4 for 53 to hand Jharkhand a commanding nine wicket win over Tamil Nadu and jump to the third position in the points table.

Electing to field, Jharkhand rode on Shubham's exploits and Sushant Mishra's 2/51 to limit Tamil Nadu to 243 all out in 45 overs.

Pradosh Ranjan Paul (49) and Baba Indrajith (48) were the main run getters for Tamil Nadu.

The chase was set up by the opening stand of 201 runs by Shikhar Mohan (90 off 108) and Utkarsh as Jharkhand romped home with consummate ease. Utkarsh hit 13 boundaries and three sixes in his innings. This was his fourth List A knock.

Utkarsh (1/32) also picked up a wicket with his off-break bowling to return with the man-of-the-match award.

MP beat Tripura by 4 wickets ================== All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer scalped 4 for 44 with right-arm medium pace before Yash Dubey slammed 105 off 97 balls to hand Madhya Pradesh an easy four wicket win over Tripura to occupy the top position in Group A.

Electing to bowl, Iyer dazzled with the ball and was given able support by Kumar Kartikeya (2/56) to restrict Tripura to 286 for 7.

For Tripura, Vijay Shankar made 91 off 98 balls with the help of four boundaries, while Sridam Paul scored 52.

Madhya Pradesh then rode on Dubey's ton and Shubham Sharma's 75-ball 71 to chase down the target in 44 overs.

Kerala beat Rajasthan by 2 wickets in high-scoring contest ==================================== Baba Aparajith continued his fine form, hitting 126 off 116 balls with the help of 12 boundaries and four sixes to help Kerala beat Rajasthan by two wickets in a high-scoring affair.

Rajasthan made 343 for seven riding on Karan Lamba's unbeaten 119 off 131 balls which was laced with six boundaries and four sixes and Deepak Hooda's 83-ball 86.

Right-arm medium pacer Sharafuddeen (3/55) was the best bowler for Kerala.

Kerala didn't have the best of starts to their chase losing skipper Rohan Kunnummal in the first delivery before Krishna Prasad (53) and Aparajith joined hands and forged a 155-run stand for the second wicket to set the platform for the win.

Towards the Eden Apple Tom (40 not out off 18) used his long handle to great effect to guide Kerala home in the final delivery.

Brief Scores: Karnataka 363 for 4 in 50 overs (Mayank Agarwal 132, Devdutt Padikkal 113; Jayant Yadav 1/41) beat Puducherry 296 all out in 50 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 68, Jayant Yadav 54; Manvanth Kumar 3/52) by 67 runs.

Tripura 286 for 7 in 50 overs (Vijay Shankar 91, Sridam Paul 52; Venkatesh Iyer 4/44) lose to Madhya Pradesh 287 for 6 in 50 overs (Yash Dbey 105, Shubham Sharma 71; Vijay Shankar 3/41) by four wickets.

Tamil Nadu 243 all out in 45 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 49, Baba Indrajith 48; Shubham Kumar Singh 4/53) lose to Jharkhand 244 for 1 in 41 overs (Utkarsh Singh 123 not out, Shikhar Mohan 90; Pradosh Ranjan Paul 1/41). PTI SSC SSC KHS KHS