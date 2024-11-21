Vijay Malik takes Telugu Titans to third straight win in PKL

Noida, Nov 21 (PTI) Vijay Malik shone bright with 14 points to help Telugu Titans edge past Bengal Warriorz 31-29 and register their third straight win in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Thursday.

The win secured five points for Telegu Titans and helped the side move to the top of the standings ahead of Haryana Steelers.

Bengal Warriorz started on a strong note, with early points for Pranay Rane and Manjeet.

However, Telugu Titans, led by Vijay Malik yet again, used the momentum to shift the tide in their favour.

He got a raid that ended in three points as he got Fazel Atrachali and Manjeet, while Vishwas S stepped into the lobby, giving away a non-raid technical point.

The excellent all-round performance from Telugu Titans was complemented by their defence and attack, as Vijay Malik got Fazel Atrachali in a do-or-die raid.

Vishwas S was then unsuccessful in his raid attempt as Telugu Titans inflicted all out on Bengal Warriorz. This extended the lead to 10 points as the first half ended with the scoreline reading 19-9 in Telugu Titans' favour.

The second half was no different, as Telugu Titans maintained their lead over Bengal Warriorz.

With the hope of mounting a comeback, raiders Pranay Rane and Nitin Kumar stepped up with raid points, while Hem Raj successfully tackled Ashish Narwal in a do-or-die raid.

But Vijay, who had completed a well-earned Super 10 for his team, was equally adept in keeping his team in front.

Bengal Warriorz closed the gap on their opponents with an important all out in the fifth minute, as the difference between the two teams was reduced to just five points but it was not enough as Telugu Titans eventually came out winners. PTI SSC SSC BS BS