Vijender calls for greater foreign exposure to boost India's boxing hopes in LA 28

New Delhi, Feb 26 (PTI) Olympic medallist Vijender Singh has called for greater international exposure for Indian boxers to boost their 2028 Los Angles Games medal hopes while also urging fresh and fair elections in the BFI to strengthen its governance.

Indian boxers have been absent from international competitions since the Paris Olympics, and the women's national championships have faced multiple postponements.

Meanwhile, the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) elections have also been delayed.

"The way our country is progressing in sports, I strongly feel that Indian boxers must get more foreign exposure in competitions from now onwards to secure medals at the LA Olympics 2028," Vijender wrote on X on Wednesday.

"For that, we need to conduct fresh and fair elections ASAP to build a strong federation. I will be more than happy to contribute my experience if given any responsibility by our government. @PMOIndia @mansukhmandviya," he added.

The tenure of BFI office-bearers ended on February 3, but the failure to conduct timely elections prompted the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to step in and constitute an ad-hoc body.

On Monday, the IOA formed a five-member ad-hoc committee to oversee the sport's administration until elections are held.

The panel is led by former Athletics Federation of India (AFI) treasurer Madhukant Pathak and includes long-time boxing federation officials such as Rajesh Bhandari (vice-chairman), DP Bhatt, Virendra Singh Thakur, and former Asian champion Shiva Thapa, who serves as the sole players' representative.

Indian boxing endured a disappointing campaign at the Paris Games, returning empty-handed.

Adding to the sport's challenges, boxing's future in the Olympic program remains uncertain, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has suspended the Umar Kremlev-led International Boxing Association (IBA).

The breakaway World Boxing is striving for IOC recognition.