Vikram, Karthika finish at 4th, 5th place in roller skating 1000m sprint

Hangzhou, Oct 1 (PTI) India's Vikram Rajendra Ingale and Karthika Jagadeeswaran signed off at the fourth and fifth place respectively in men's and women's roller skating 1000m sprint event at the Asian Games here on Sunday.

In the men's final, Vikram Rajendra missed the medal by a narrow margin, whereas Aryanpal Singh Ghuman finished way behind at seventh spot.

The two finished at the fourth and sixth place with timings of 1:29.527s and 1:30.466s, respectively.

Earlier, Vikram finished third by clocking 1:32.598s in the heat in Group 1, while Aryanpal finished fourth by clocking 1:42.708s in Group 2 event as both of them advanced to the finals.

In the women's speed skating 1000m sprint final, Karthika lost by a huge margin; finishing fifth with a timing of 1:40.395s at the QT Roller Sports Centre.

Karthika had finished third by clocking 1:36.860s in Group 1 to advance to the finals but Sanjana Bathula failed to make the cut after finishing sixth with a timing of 1:42.681s in the Group 2 clash.

On Sunday, Anandkumar Velkumar and Siddhant Kamble had signed off at the sixth and seventh place respectively in men's 10,000m speed skating final.

The Indian skaters will participate in the 3000-meter relay race on Monday.

Indian roller skaters have won two bronze medals at the Asian Games, both at Guangzhou 2010. PTI TRN ATK ATK