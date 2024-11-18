Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue to be held on January 11 and 12

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday announced the renaming of the National Youth Festival 2025 as "Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue", which will be held here on January 11 and 12.

Advertisment

Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of increasing youth participation in shaping India's future, this platform will empower young Indians to contribute their ideas and perspectives towards fulfilling the vision of Viksit Bharat.

"The festival aims to identify and nurture young talent, provide them a platform to share their ideas for Viksit Bharat. A major highlight for the youth will be the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and present their ideas for India's future, thereby enhancing youth engagement in politics and civic life," Mandaviya said, outlining the key objectives of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue.

Mandaviya urged all eligible youth to participate in this landmark dialogue, reaffirming the government's commitment to harnessing the potential of its Yuva Shakti for building a Viksit Bharat.

Advertisment

It will be a four-stage competition to inspire youth engagement in shaping India's future.

The first stage is a Viksit Bharat Quiz where an individual (aged 15-29) can participate in digital quiz hosted on the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform between November 25 and December 5, which will test the participants' knowledge and awareness about India's landmark achievements.

The second round will be an essay/blog writing competition on 10 identified themes such as 'Tech for Viksit Bharat', 'Empowering Youth for Viksit Bharat', among others, showcasing their ideas for national development.

Advertisment

The third round will be Viksit Bharat Vision Pitch Deck -- a state-level presentation.

The last and final round will be the Viksit Bharat National Championship at Bharat Mandapam, where various theme-based state-level teams will compete at the National Youth Festival and the winning teams will present their vision and ideas for Viksit Bharat before Modi.

In total, about 3,000 youth will be selected through these verticals for the national event at Bharat Mandapam. PTI SSC AM SSC AM AM