Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue to feature international participants this year

New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) The second edition of the nationwide Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) will feature international participation this year with 80 youth representing the Ministry of External Affairs' 'Know India Programme' and 20 delegates from BIMSTEC nations.

BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) comprises Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand along with India.

"Last year 30 lakh youth participated across the country of which 3,000 made the final merit list. This year we have international participation as well," Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mansaviya said at an event to promote the initiative at the end of which participants also get a chance to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"VBYLD is aimed at fostering youth leadership by providing a national platform for young people in the age group of 15–29 years to turn their ideas for a Viksit Bharat into reality," he added.

The MEA's Know India Programme is targetted at the Indian Diaspora youth between the age group of 21-35 years.

"The primary objective of the KIP is to foster a closer connection between Indian diaspora youth and their ancestral homeland by augmenting their understanding of India." VBYLD activities will include quiz, essay writing, declamation, story writing, painting, folk songs, folk dance, poetry writing, and innovation. The best team from each State/UT in every category will qualify for the national stage.

The nationwide quiz, being conducted digitally, is the first challenge and got underway on September 1.

VBYLD finale is planned from January 10 to 12 in the national capital.

The second edition of VBYLD has also introduced a multi-stage hackathon for developing prototype, technology-driven solutions under the theme 'Viksit Bharat at 2047'.