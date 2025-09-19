Vinay shines as Haryana Steelers defeat table-toppers Puneri Paltan

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) Haryana Steelers delivered a strong all-round performance to secure a well-earned victory over Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League here on Friday.

The Steelers showed composure in key moments and maintained control for most parts of the match, eventually sealing the win with a solid defensive display and timely raids.

Haryana Steelers got off to a strong start, opening the match with a well-executed tackle by Rahul in the very first minute. They quickly doubled their lead when Vinay produced a successful raid, making it 2-0.

Building on the early momentum, the Steelers maintained pressure and extended their lead with another solid tackle from Rahul. Their defence looked sharp and well-organised during the opening ten minutes.

The early dominance paid off as they inflicted an ALL OUT on their opponents, racing to a 14-4 lead before the first-half Time Out was called.

Puneri Paltan resumed the match with a successful raid from Pankaj Mohite, but the Steelers responded swiftly as Vinay added another point to their tally.

Maintaining their momentum, the Steelers continued to dominate and stretched their lead to 17-9 with just over five minutes left in the first half. Staying composed and in control, they closed out the half strongly, heading into the break with a commanding 19-10 advantage.