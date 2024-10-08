Vinayagamurthy upsets Sangram, Samarth maintains unbeaten streak

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's D Vinayagamurthy and Samarth Sahita of Maharashtra advanced to the third round of the Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship in their respective categories here on Tuesday.

In the under-16 girls category, Vinayagamurthy looked in sublime touch and produced a big upset against second seed Ranjhana Sangram, winning 6-2, 6-0 to reach the next round where she will go up against 16th seed Prachi Malik.

Samarth carried forward the positive momentum from the previous match to notch up a straight-set 6-2, 6-4 victory over Neel Kelkar of Maharashtra in the boys under-16 boys category. He will face Mahijeet Pradhan (Maharashtra) in the third-round match.

Meanwhile, top seed Prateek Sheoran also moved into the third round of the under-16 boys category after registering a commanding 6-0, 6-0 win over Abhivadya Mishra of Karnataka.

In the under-14 girls category, the third seed Parthasarthi Mundhe sailed into round 3 with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Shazfa SK of West Bengal, while top seed Aahan beat S Visanakarra 6-0, 6-2 in the second round. PTI AH BS BS