Vinesh an inspiration for younger generation, says Indian diaspora in Singapore

Singapore, Aug 15 (PTI) The Indian diaspora in Singapore, who sent Vinesh Phogat their best wishes for her courageous wrestling bouts to reach the final of the 50-kg event at the Paris Olympics, said she is an inspiration to Indians around the world for her achievements.

“She deserved at least a silver medal. But I am happy to note that she is an inspiration to the younger generation to work hard and excel in sports,” said Bhojpuri Association of Singapore President Neeraj Chaturvedi, who was among the Indian diaspora at the High Commission in Chancery on Thursday to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day.

"Vinesh should not give up wrestling," said Chaturvedi as the Court of Arbitration for Sports rejected Phogat’s appeal for at least a silver medal.

The 29-year-old ace wrestler was disqualified on the morning of the women's 50kg freestyle final last week.

Her hopes of securing a belated Olympic silver medal were dashed on Wednesday when the ad-hoc division of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the final.

Resilient Phogat should rebound and continue her endeavours in a challenging world of sports, he added.

“Vinesh Phogat is an inspiration for all. One miss doesn't determine a lifetime of achievement and we love her and look forward to her life unfolding in future,” added Mamta Mandal, Founder and CEO of Global Hindi Foundation (Singapore) Pte Ltd, a promoter of Hindi language here.

“Vinesh, you have been and will always be the pride of India,” added Divya Dhar, a media consultant based in Singapore.

“Your journey is inspiring and unique, some temporary setbacks push us towards greater goals and we urge you to continue pursuing your passion with your never-dying dedication and efforts for your wrestling career,” said Dhar.

"Every step you take and you push through is a victory over the limits you once believed you had. Remember, champions aren't made in comfort zones; they're forged in the fire of perseverance,” corporate videographer-communicator David Anil Sharma said in his message to Phogat.

“Keep pushing, stay focused, and let your passion drive you toward greatness. You've got this!" Phogat should not lose heart as she has worked very hard and fit into the criteria of a finalist at the Olympics, Ganesh Somawanshi, a consultant in corporate communications, said in his message to the wrestler.

Phogat has already set an example of hard work and become an inspiration for the country and the world at large, he said.

“Vinesh is one among the people of this world that have demonstrated their strength on an international platform -- the Olympics,” Somawanshi said. PTI GS PY PY PY