Vinesh Phogat storms into Grand Prix of Spain final

Madrid, Jul 6 (PTI) Paris Olympic-bound top Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat on Saturday reached the final of the women's 50kg category in the Grand Prix of Spain here.

Vinesh, who received her Schengen visa at the last minute on Wednesday, won three bouts without much difficulty to storm into the final.

In the final slated later in the day, Vinesh will meet Mariia Tiumerekova, a former Russian wrestler who is now competing as an Individual Neutral Athlete.

The 29-year-old World Championships medallist first beat Yusneylis Guzman of Cuba 12-4 on points. She then registered a win by fall against Madison Parks of Canada, a silver medallist at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Vinesh beat another Canadian Katie Dutchak 9-4 on points.

After her training-cum-competition stint in Spain, Vinesh will travel to France for a 20-day training stint in preparation for the Paris Olympics.