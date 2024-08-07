Vinesh Phogat 'winner and champion', says UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Aug 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Vinesh Phogat is the pride of all Indians and termed her a "winner and champion".

"Vinesh Phogat ji, you are a pride for all Indians, a winner, a champion. Don't be disappointed... Your excellent performance in Paris Olympics-2024 has illuminated Mother India with a golden glow on the global stage. Not just hope, but (I have) complete confidence that you will soon return to the field stronger than before. The whole country stands with you," Adityanath said in a post on X.

Phogat had scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the gold medal bout in the event.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on confirmed Phogat's disqualification and requested privacy for the wrestler.

"It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares the news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the women's wrestling 50 kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50 kg this morning," the IOA stated.