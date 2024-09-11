Vinesh Phogat’s claims against PT Usha, IOA have nothing to do with sports

New Delhi: The recent claims made by woman wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat about the lack of support from her own Indian Olympic Association during the Paris Olympics 2024. stirred controversy on Wednesday.

Phogat, who was on the cusp of making history as the first Indian woman to compete in the Olympic wrestling final, was disqualified for being overweight by 100 grams during the weigh-in for the women's 50kg final.

Phogat's claims made in an interview with journalist-turned-YouTuber Ajit Anjum regarding the handling of her case were on predictable lines after she joined and secured a ticket from the Congress for the Haryana Assembly elections.

Photo with PT Usha

Phogat’s objection to the photo shared by PT Usha soon after disqualification is laughable given Usha was the boss and she did not need any permission from anyone.

Lost Olympics Silver and opportunity to turn it into Gold

Phogat was disqualified for failing to meet the weight requirements, a decision that led to an immediate appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Despite her legal team's efforts, the appeal was dismissed, leaving Phogat without a medal. Phogat has since suggested that had the case been managed differently, she might have secured the medal. However, legal experts and commentators argue otherwise.

Legal angle

The 15-page verdict from CAS indicates that Phogat's case was not overturned due to the clear adherence to existing rules.

According to sources familiar with the matter, there's no precedent where CAS has overturned a decision when rules were followed meticulously.

This fact directly contradicts Phogat's claim that a better legal strategy could have changed the outcome.

The legal team representing Phogat was formidable, featuring renowned names like Harish Salve and Vidushpat Singhana from Krida Legal, known for their expertise in sports law.

Despite their efforts, the rules were clear, and the verdict was expected. The only deviation from the norm was CAS taking longer than usual to deliberate, suggesting a thorough review but ultimately upholding the disqualification.

Support from the government

Phogat's recent assertions that the government and sporting bodies treated her case with an ego-centric approach, focusing on her individual medal rather than the nation's, have also been contested.

Observers and insiders report a concerted effort by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI), and government officials to support Phogat.

This included ensuring she had top-tier legal representation and emotional support, despite her unilateral decisions in managing her case.

The empathy and support extended to Phogat were evident, with even media access restricted to give her space during this challenging time.

The Chef de Mission spent considerable time with her, underscoring the collective effort to stand by her as a national athlete.

Effectively, Phogat’s claims of mismanagement or lack of support appear to be unfounded.