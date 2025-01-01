Vinod Kambli walks out of hospital

Thane, Jan 1 (PTI) Former India batsman Vinod Kambli was discharged from a private hospital at Bhiwandi in Thane district on Wednesday afternoon after undergoing treatment for nearly two weeks.

Advertisment

He walked out of the hospital around 4 pm.

52-year-old Kambli was initially admitted to Akruti Hospital for urinary infection and cramps, but the doctors later said that clots were found in his brain.

In a New Year's message, Kambli, talking to the waiting media, made an appeal to the people to shun alcohol and narcotic drugs, saying that vices can destroy one's life.

Advertisment

He would soon be back on the field, the former swashbuckling batsman said.

Kambli was now "completely fit" though he will have to take certain precautions, said Dr Vivek Trivedi who treated him.

A video showing the former cricketer wearing a Team India jersey and wielding a bat before he left the hospital went viral on social media. PTI COR KRK