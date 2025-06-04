Virat Kohli deserves it more than anyone else: Patidar after leading RCB to maiden IPL title

Ahmedabad: After 18 years of hurt and disappointment, and a final that ebbed and flowed, when newly-crowned IPL champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Rajat Patidar got a chance to say "Ee Sala Cup Namdu" (this year the cup is ours), the fans roared.

But when he said that "Virat Kohli deserved it more than anyone else", the cheers were deafening as the legend grinned from ear to ear.

"It is really special for me, for Virat Kohli, and all the fans. Those who have supported for years, they all deserve it. It's a great opportunity for me and a great learning for me to captain Kohli, he deserves it more than anyone else," Patidar said after the final here on Tuesday.

Talisman Kohli praised Patidar's captaincy through the tournament and tossed his bat at him during the dressing room celebrations, and the skipper was seen kissing the willow in a show of respect.

"Rajat led from the front, led with composure, his bowling changes, his calmness was absolutely phenomenal through the tournament," Kohli said.

"Heartbreak corner... no more. "What a turnaround. From injury replacement to IPL-winning captain. Bloody hell...," Kohli said of Patidar as he entered the dressing room.

It was at this very venue that India lost the final of the 2023 World Cup to Australia after an unbeaten run to the title clash, with Kohli in imperious form.

"Very difficult to explain, man," Kohli said to the RCB cameraman.

"I think I am going to feel the real side of it when we get to Bengaluru tomorrow, and celebrate it with the city and the fans who have stood with us through thick and thin. So I am just relieved.

"Full bunch of match winners. People stepping up at different stages and putting their hands up to get the job done for the team. To have that hunger and confidence in them.

"I am just glad that I could do it with RCB," Kohli signed off.

Patidar felt that 190 was a par score on a strip which was on the slower side.

"After the Qualifier, we thought that we can go through. I think 190 was a good score on this track as it was a bit slow. Bowlers executing their plans was tremendous to watch." He praised Player of the Match Krunal Pandya for his 2/17 that became the game-changer.

"Krunal is a wicket-taking bowler. I look for him whenever we need wickets. Suyash and the pacers were good all season. Shepherd gave the key wicket tonight." We will come back next year and lift the Cup -- A "dejected" Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer believed that fearless newcomers have been the biggest plus for the franchise which would come out all guns blazing next season to win an elusive IPL crown.

"Proud of each individual in our team, a lot of youngsters played their first season. Their fearlessness was phenomenal. Job is still half done, we have to win it next year. The way we turned up to every game was a positive, they've gained a lot of experience and we can build on that next year," the PBKS skipper said.

He felt that a total of less than 200 was a par score on this track.

"They bowled excellently. Krunal was phenomenal, used his experience, that was the turning point."