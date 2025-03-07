Virat Kohli set to join Tendulkar, Zaheer in elite list after India qualify for CT final

New Delhi: The Indian team put in an exceptional performance in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. Through their brilliance, the side managed to reach the summit clash of the tournament, defeating Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stages, and registering an emphatic victory against Australia in the 1st semi-final of the tournament.

It is interesting to note that Virat Kohli is expected to feature for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, and if the star batter makes an appearance, this will be his 5th appearance in an ICC ODI event final. Currently sitting on four appearances, Kohli would equal the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Zaheer, and some more legends who have 5 appearances in ICC ODI events.

It is interesting to note that Kohli has been in exceptional form as of late; the star batter, despite having failed to perform in the first Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh, followed it up with an exceptional ton against Pakistan.

Furthermore, the star batter performed exceptionally well against Australia in the 1st semi-final of the competition as well. Both sides locked horns in the high-octane clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, and the game saw Australia coming in to bat first.

Through Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey's knocks, the Aussies managed to post a total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game. Aiming to chase the target, India got off to a subpar start as openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma departed quite early.

However, Kohli came into bat and built a solid partnership with Shreyas Iyer. Kohli amassed 84 runs in 98 deliveries alongside Iyer, who scored 45 runs in 62 balls. India chased down the target in 48.1 overs and won the game by four wickets.

Players with most finals in ICC ODI events:

1. Ricky Ponting - 6

2. Yuvraj Singh - 6