Virat Kohli''s fifty takes India to 176/7 against SA in T20 WC final

Virat Kohli bats during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match between India and South Africa at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024.

Bridgetown (Barbados): Star batter Virat Kohli regained his form at the right time to strike a fifty as India made a healthy 176 for seven against South Africa in the T20 World Cup final here.

Kohli’s 76 (59b, 6x4, 2x6), which was his first in this tournament, and Axar Patel’s 47 (31b, 1x4, 4x6) helped India overcome the early fall of skipper Rohit Sharma (9), Rishabh Pant (0) and Suryakumar Yadav (3).

India were at a wobbly 34 for three then.

But Kohli and Axar milked 72 runs for the fourth wicket. Shivam Dube gave some late steam with a 16-ball 27.

For SA, left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj took two wickets.

Brief scores: India 176/7 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 76, Axar Patel 47; Keshav Maharaj 2/23) vs South Africa.

