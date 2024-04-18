Virat Kohli's wax statue unveiled in Jaipur Wax Museum

Jaipur, Apr 18 (PTI) A wax statue of cricketer Virat Kohli was unveiled at the Jaipur Wax Museum on the occasion of World Heritage Day on Thursday.

Anoop Srivastava, founder director of the museum, said for the last one year, there was a huge demand from tourists, especially kids and youths, to make Kohli's statue.

"They had a strong opinion that Kohli's statue should be in the museum. The wax statue was unveiled today on World Heritage Day," he said.

The museum, located on the Nahargarh fort premises, already has 44 wax statues, including those of cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The statue, weighing 35 kg, has been sculpted in about two months.

The museum also has the statues of Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, APJ Abdul Kalam, Subhash Chandra Bose, Bhagat Singh, Kalpana Chawala, Amitabh Bachchan and Mother Teresa. PTI SDA MNK MNK