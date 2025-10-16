Visa delay for Manika Batra before WTT Contender event in London

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Star India table tennis player Manika Batra on Thursday said that she and her three team-mates are yet to get any update on their UK visa application to participate in the WTT Star Contender tournament in London starting October 20.

Batra, a medallist at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and 2023 Asian Games, said she had applied for her visa after China Smash (September 25 to October 5) tournament in Beijing, but is yet to get the clearance.

"Me and my teammates @sathiyantt, @Harmeetdesai, and @Diyachitalett & support staff applied for our UK visas immediately after our China tournament to play in London at the WTT Star Contender London 2025.

"I had planned to travel on 17 October to reach in time for practice but am now scheduled for 19th morning as there's been no update," she wrote on X, tagging External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and British High Commission.

"As of today, our applications are still under review. My first match is on 21st October. 'Disheartening to see other players already flying' while we're stuck chasing updates instead of focusing on the tournament." Batra had participated in the just-concluded Asian Table Tennis Team Championships in Bhubaneswar.

"We understand the usual processing times, but our reason for travel — 'Representing our Country in an International Tournament' — is more than just tourism."