Visa delay hampers Indian boxers' UK training trip ahead of World Championships

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Indian boxers' planned training trip to the UK ahead of the all-important World Championships has been hampered due to visa-related complications.

The squad was scheduled to travel on Sunday to take part in a multinational training camp in Sheffield, a key build-up to the World Championships in Liverpool from September 4 to 14.

However, only four women boxers and a few members of the coaching staff have managed to secure visas and reach the UK.

The 10-member men's team and six women pugilists are still awaiting their clearances and remain at the national camp in NIS Patiala.

At present, the male boxers have the services of only one coach as three others, including head coach Dharmendra Yadav, are already in Sheffield.

"Yes, the three of us have reached here but all the (male) boxers are still waiting for their visas," Yadav told PTI.

"We had to start sparring in the multinational camp from Wednesday but we cancelled it as we don't know when the visa will arrive and when the boxers will be able to reach here." The Interim Committee, which is managing the day-to-day affairs of the Boxing Federation of India, said it's in "constant touch" with Indian Embassy in the UK, Sports Ministry and the Sports Authority of India "to help expedite the visa process".

"However, as the process is largely automated, interventions so far have not been able to resolve the delays," committee member Col Arun Malik said.

"That said, we have received 3 more visas, and 12 members of our 31-member contingent, including 4 women boxers, have already reached England.

"On our part, all logistical arrangements are ready, and the moment we have clarity, we will ensure that the remaining players travel to England without delay. We remain hopeful that the pending cases will be resolved soon, enabling the entire team to join the camp at the earliest," he added.

Those who have reached Sheffield include two-time world champion Nikhat Zareen, Minakshi, Pooja Rani, and Nupur Sheoran.

While the likes of Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, Commonwealth Games bronze-winner Jaismine Lamboria, Asain Games medallist Narender Berwal, among others, are still in Patiala.

"Four (female) boxers have reached and 2 coaches are there in the UK. I have received my visa but I stayed back for the BFI elections," said women's head coach D Chandralal, who is a representative of the Kerala boxing state unit for the August 21 BFI elections.

"But I have given the plan to the coaches there and they will conduct training according to that. They have some sparring sessions scheduled. In the meantime after the elections I'll stay with the rest of the boxers," he added.

Sheffield, home to the Great Britain Boxing headquarters, is one of the sport's most prominent training hubs.

The multinational camp, running from August 17 to September 1, features teams from Ireland, France, Germany, Uzbekistan, the USA, and Poland, among others.

This edition of the World Championships will be the first to be held under the aegis of the new governing body -- World Boxing.

It will feature competitions across 10 weight classes for both men and women and, for the first time, male and female boxers will compete in Olympic-style events at the same championship. PTI APA APA BS BS