Vishnu, Prajwal, Rashmikaa top draws in National tennis championship from Sep 28

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Multiple Asian Games medallist Vishnu Vardhan, top seed Prajwal Dev and defending champion Rashmikaa S Bhamidipaty will headline the 29th Fenesta Open National Tennis Championship at the DLTA Complex here from September 28-October 12.

The other top names include former India No. 2 Riya Bhatia.

Apart from the senior category, the tournament will have age-group sections in U-18, U-16 and U-14 for boys and girls.

The opening week of the tournament will feature men, women, U-18 boys and U-18 girls singles and doubles matches.

The qualifying rounds are scheduled from September 28-29, while the main draw will be from September 30-October 5.

The boys and girls U-16 and U-14 category will be from October 6-12.

The tournament carries a total prize purse of Rs 21.55 lakh and kit allowance in the junior categories.

Chairman and senior managing director of DCM Shriram Ltd Ajay S Shriram announced Rs 25,000 scholarships to the winners and runners-up of the U16 and U14 singles events to support the emerging young talents.

"Over the years, we've seen many players build successful careers as a result, highlighting the tournament's increasing prominence," said Shriram.

"I wish all the players the best of luck and encourage them to fully seize this opportunity to showcase their skills." PTI TAP AM TAP AM AM