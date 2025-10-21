Vishvajit More reaches quarters, three other Greco-Roman wrestlers lose in opening round

Novi Sad (Serbia), Oct 21 (PTI) Vishvajit More brought cheers to the Indian camp by reaching the quarterfinals but three of his compatriots lost their respective first-round contests in the Greco-Roman competition at the U23 World Championship, here Tuesday.

More began with a 6-2 win over Denis Florin Mihai from Kyrgyzstan and followed that up with a commanding technical superiority (9-1) win over American Kenneth Andrew Crosby to reach the quarterfinals.

However, Nishant (67kg), Anil (72kg) and Naman (97kg) suffered first-round defeats.

Nishant lost 3-8 to Ajerbaijan's Faraim Mustafayev while Anil was outplayed 1-6 by Aremenia's Gaspar Terteryan.

Naman lost his qualification bout by technical superiority to Armenia's Arshak Geghamyan.

Gaurav (63kg), Ankit (77kg), Rohit Bura (87kg) and Joginder Rathee (130kg) also made a first-round exit in Greco-Roman style competition after losing their opening rounds on Monday. PTI AT AM AT AM AM