Vishwa Samudra Open: Ajeetesh Sandhu posts 67 to open up three-shot lead

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) India's Ajeetesh Sandhu posted a sizzling five-under 67 in the second round to open up a three-shot lead at the Rs 2 crore Vishwa Samudra Open here on Wednesday.

Chandigarh-based Ajeetesh (69-67), who is playing at one of his favoured venues, the Delhi Golf Club (DGC), after a long time, signed a bogey-free card for the day to climb one spot from his overnight tied second place.

Gurugram’s Manish Thakran (69-70), who was also overnight tied second, struck a hole-in-one on the 12th hole during his round of 70 to move into sole second position at five-under 139.

Jamal Hossain of Bangladesh, the first-round leader, dropped down to third place at four-under 140 after he returned a 73 in the second round.

The cut was declared at five-over 149. Fifty-one professionals made the cut.

The 27 players who hadn’t completed their first round on Tuesday, resumed play at 7 am on Wednesday, while round two commenced simultaneously. Hossain ended up as the first-round leader by two shots.

Ajeetesh, a 10th tee starter, was finding fairways and greens at will and did not seem to be in a tough spot at any point during his round. He rolled in putts from 10 feet and eight feet for his birdies on the 10th and 18th respectively.

On the front-nine, the 36-year-old Sandhu added three more birdies to his card thanks to his outstanding tee shots and iron shots.

Manish, fighting to save his card in the final full-field event of the season, was going great guns till the 15th having made a hole-in-one, four birdies and two bogeys over that stretch.

He then made bogey-birdie-double bogey on the last three holes to lose some steam.

Rashid Khan (71) was tied fourth at three-under 141 along with Dhruv Sheoran (69), Sudhir Sharma (72) and M Dharma (72).

SSP Chawrasia (68) ended the day in tied 10th at one-under 143.

TATA Steel PGTI Ranking leader Veer Ahlawat was a further shot back in tied 16th place.