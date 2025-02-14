Visiting Mohun Bagan SG seek to continue fine run against Kerala Blasters

Kochi, Feb 14 (PTI) Leaders Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to extend their excellent away record against playoff aspirants Kerala Blasters FC whey the two sides lock horns in their Indian Super League match here on Saturday.

The Jose Molina-coached side are placed comfortably atop with 46 points from 20 games, on the back of 14 wins and four draws. However, FC Goa's four wins in their previous five outings mean that they have closed gap with the Mariners.

The Gaurs trail them by seven points (39) in the same number of matches at the second spot, and will be raring to capitalise upon any momentary slip-up by the Kolkata-based team.

Kerala Blasters FC have won thrice and drawn once in their previous five encounters, accumulating 24 points from 19 matches. They are placed eighth and chasing sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31), though Kerala Blasters FC (19) have played a game lesser than the Islanders (20).

The Mariners have won each of their last three ISL games against Kerala Blasters FC, including a 3-2 triumph in the reverse fixture this season, and they have a chance to register their third league double over Kerala Blasters FC after scaling this feat in 2022-23 and 2020-21.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant have an encouraging attacking record at this venue, having scored four or more goals in each of their games against Kerala Blasters FC in Kochi. The Mariners are one of two teams that the Kerala Blasters FC are yet to defeat at home in the ISL (also Punjab FC).

Kerala Blasters FC were unable to score in their most recent home game in the ISL, a 0-0 draw against NorthEast United FC on January 18. The last time they could not find the back of the net in back-to-back home games was a stretch of two matches between October and November in 2019.

With the Mariners' high-scoring record at the venue and Kerala Blasters FC's renewed run of positive form, another high-octane clash looks set to play out in Kochi.

Chennaiyin FC, Punjab FC look to sustain playoffs challenge ===================================== In the day's other match, Chennaiyin FC are hosting Punjab FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, with both teams hoping to sustain their playoffs challenge.

Punjab FC are ninth in the table with 24 points from 19 games, whereas the Marina Machans are 10th with 21 points from 20 matches.

Sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (31) are seven and 10 points adrift of Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC respectively and both sides will want to string together a series of positive outcomes to stay firmly in the hope of a top-six finish.

The Marina Machans will look to reinforce on their 3-0 victory against East Bengal FC and record consecutive wins for the first time since April 2024.

Punjab FC will be targeting their first league double in ISL history after thumping Chennaiyin FC 3-2 in the reverse fixture.

Punjab FC have won each of their last two meetings against Chennaiyin FC and another victory would give them their outright longest winning streak against any opponent in the ISL.

However, their defensive lapses on the road could be a concern, as they have conceded 15 goals in nine away games this season, including just one clean sheet. PTI AH AH ATK