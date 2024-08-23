Vital to institutionalise chess through academies in India: Global Chess League CEO Pathak

Chennai, Aug 23 (PTI) With the Global Chess League Season 2 set to take place in London this year, its CEO Sameer Pathak is drawing a roadmap to popularise the sport in India, and feels that institutionalising it through academies is the way forward.

While chess in India is on the rise, most top players come from the southern part of the country, chiefly Tamil Nadu.

"Tamil Nadu has done a great job in promoting the sport, thanks to a proper structure for the sport. So, the reason for players dominating from the state has that cultural factor in them," Pathak told PTI.

Pathak said that while GCL will try to popularise the sport in other parts of the country, nurturing talent through academies would be highly beneficial.

"While GCL will continue to popularise the sport across the country as well, it is vital to institutionalise the sport through academies in the other regional zones across the nation.

"Apart from South India, players like Vidit Gujrathi and Raunak Sadhwani come from Maharashtra. So, I won't say there is a lack of talent in other parts of India, but setting up more academies will help in grooming and nurturing the talent properly." Pathak said that GCL's bigger goal is to bring it on par with other popular sports in India.

"The craze for the sport is on the rise, and Global Chess League (GCL) is aiming to bring it on par with other popular sports. We are looking to be an aspiration for Indian chess." Young Indian exponent D Gukesh will miss the GCL as he will be competing against Ding Liren for the World Championship title later this year.

However, Pathak was delighted to have another top Indian exponent R. Praggnanandhaa, who will play for the Alpine SG Pipers team alongside former world champion Magnus Carlsen in the event, scheduled to take place from October 3 till 12.

"Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa have played a major role in popularising the sport in India. Kudos to their hard work and performance that has seen India become a chess hub.

"Gukesh is preparing for his World Championship match, so he will not feature in GCL this season. I hope he comes out on top in that clash (with Ding), which would only benefit Indian chess.

"Praggnanandhaa will be playing his second season. He is in the same team as Carlsen, which makes it all the more interesting." Pathak said the influx of new faces will make the event even better.

"The biggest upgrade will be that we have plenty of new faces apart from the top guns, and one of them is Hikaru Nakamura. We received numerous feedback following the opening season in Dubai and acting on it, Season 2 in London is all set to become bigger, better and exciting." Pathak feels that Praggnanandhaa's sister Vaishali, also a GM, is a serious talent to look out for.

"Vaishali has genuine talent in chess, just like her brother, and being a Grandmaster now makes her a top talent. She is part of her brother's rival team (Ganges Grandmasters) alongside Viswanathan Anand, and it would be a fascinating brother-sister clash in GCL.

"Besides, Arjun Erigaisi and Nihal Sarin have also been scaling heights lately and are expected to present top show this season." The other four teams in Season 2 are Mumba Masters, PBG Alaskan Knights, Triveni Continental Kings and American Gambits. Each team has an icon player, along with two 'Superstar Men', two 'Superstar Women' and a 'Prodigy'. PTI AYG AM AYG AM AM