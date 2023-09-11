Vithya Ramraj misses out on breaking PT Usha's record by one hundredth of a second

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's Asian Games-bound R Vithya Ramraj came agonisingly close to breaking the legendary PT Usha's 39-year-old women's 400m hurdles record as she clocked 55.43 seconds during the Indian Grand Prix 5 here on Monday.

The 24-year-old Vithya's time was just one hundredth of a second less than Usha's 55.42 which she had clocked while finishing fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

It's the second longest standing national record.

Usha is currently serving as the president of Indian Olympic Association (IOA). PTI PDS AH