Vivek Shelar, Krushna Gawali power Tiigers of Kolkata to ISPL Qualifier 2

Surat, Feb 4 (PTI) A clinical all-round performance helped Tiigers of Kolkata overcome Majhi Mumbai by 44 runs in the Eliminator and enter the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) Qualifier 2 here on Wednesday.

In the Qualifier 2, they will face Ahmedabad Lions at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium.

Asked to bat first, the Tiigers laid the foundation through Saroj Paramanik, who struck a brisk 28 off 20 balls before becoming the only wicket to fall, dismissed by Mohammad Zeeshan.

From there, Rajat Mundhe and Krushna Gawali took complete control, stitching an unbeaten partnership that left the Majhi Mumbai attack without answers.

Mundhe anchored the innings with a composed 34 not out off 24 deliveries, while Gawali provided the finishing punch with an explosive 42 not out off just 19 balls, lifting the Tiigers to a commanding 124/1 in 10 overs.

In the big run chase, Arish Khan struck early blows in the powerplay to remove key batters Jignesh Rajput and Kabir Singh, finishing with excellent figures of 3/6.

The decisive moment came in the sixth over when Vivek Shelar produced a match-turning hat-trick, dismissing Thomas Dias, Bunty Patel and Vijay Pawle on consecutive deliveries to shatter any hopes of a comeback.

Abhishek Dalhor stood out in an otherwise dismal chase, hammering a blazing 43 off 17 balls, but received little support as five Majhi Mumbai batters fell for ducks.

Saroj Paramanik returned to claim two wickets, including Dalhor's in the ninth over, as Majhi Mumbai were bowled out for 80 in 9.3 overs.