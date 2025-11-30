Vohra''s 72 takes Chandigarh to five-wicket win over Maharashtra

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Opener Manan Vohra smashed a 48-ball 72 to guide Chandigarh to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in their Elite Group B Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Maharashtra rode on opener Arshin Kulkarni’s 41-ball 47 and handy contributions from Nikhil Naik (24) and Vicky Ostwal (28) to post a below-par 139 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (2/18) picked up two wickets, while Jagjit Singh (1/25), Nikhil Sharma (1/23), Rahul Singh (1/29) and Bhagmender Lather (1/27) chipped in with one apiece.

Chasing a modest target, Chandigarh were reduced to 43 for three in 6.2 overs before Vohra, who struck nine fours and two sixes in his 48-ball effort, steadied the innings and anchored the chase.

The team eventually got home with two balls to spare.

Vohra added 55 runs for the fourth wicket with Nikhil Thakur (36) to take Chandigarh to 98 before Prashant Solanki (1/22) broke the stand. Lather (13) then added valuable runs before being run out by Prithvi Shaw at 132 in the 19th over.

Vohra and Nikhil Sharma (5 not out) completed the formalities to seal the win.

For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/25), Jalaj Saxena (1/27), Vicky Ostwal (1/26) and Solanki (1/22) took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Chandigarh 142/5 in 19.4 overs (Manan Vohra 72; Prashant Solanki 1/22) beat Maharashtra 139/7 (Arshin Kulkarni 47; Sandeep Sharma 2/18) by 5 wickets. PTI ATK DDV