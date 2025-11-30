Vohra''''s 72 takes Chandigarh to five-wicket win over Maharashtra; Hyderabad, MP too win

Kolkata, Nov 30 (PTI) Opener Manan Vohra smashed a 48-ball 72 to guide Chandigarh to a five-wicket win over Maharashtra in their Elite Group B Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Maharashtra rode on opener Arshin Kulkarni’s 41-ball 47 and handy contributions from Nikhil Naik (24) and Vicky Ostwal (28) to post a below-par 139 for seven in their stipulated 20 overs.

Sandeep Sharma (2/18) picked up two wickets, while Jagjit Singh (1/25), Nikhil Sharma (1/23), Rahul Singh (1/29) and Bhagmender Lather (1/27) chipped in with one apiece.

Chasing a modest target, Chandigarh were reduced to 43 for three in 6.2 overs before Vohra, who struck nine fours and two sixes in his 48-ball effort, steadied the innings and anchored the chase.

The team eventually got home with two balls to spare.

Vohra added 55 runs for the fourth wicket with Nikhil Thakur (36) to take Chandigarh to 98 before Prashant Solanki (1/22) broke the stand. Lather (13) then added valuable runs before being run out by Prithvi Shaw at 132 in the 19th over.

Vohra and Nikhil Sharma (5 not out) completed the formalities to seal the win.

For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/25), Jalaj Saxena (1/27), Vicky Ostwal (1/26) and Solanki (1/22) took a wicket each.

Reddy trumps Yadav as Hyderabad beat Goa ================================ At Eden Gardens, Pragnay Reddy’s unbeaten 34-ball 67 overshadowed Lalit Yadav’s whirlwind 85 as Hyderabad notched up a seven-wicket win over Goa in another Elite Group match.

Sent in to bat, Goa were struggling at 67 for 4 before Lalit plundered 10 fours and three sixes in his sensational 48-ball 85 not out to lift them to 160 for 4 in 20 overs.

Chasing the target, Aman Rao (40) and Reddy added 71 runs for the second wicket to lay a strong foundation.

Aman and Rahul Buddhi (18) departed in quick succession, but Reddy ensured Hyderabad crossed the line with 36 balls to spare.

At Jadavpur University, Madhya Pradesh dished out an all-round effort to defeat Uttar Pradesh by 37 runs.

Asked to bat, Harsh Gawli (49), Rajat Patidar (43), Ankush Singh (31) and Harpreet Singh (33) made useful contributions as MP posted a competitive 184 for seven.

In reply, UP folded for 147 in 18.4 overs despite a 42-ball 65 from Rinku Singh. Shivam Shukla (3/36) and Rahul Batham (3/33) claimed three wickets each, while Kumar Kartikeya (2/24) bagged two to derail the chase.

Brief Scores: Chandigarh 142/5 in 19.4 overs (Manan Vohra 72; Prashant Solanki 1/22) beat Maharashtra 139/7 (Arshin Kulkarni 47; Sandeep Sharma 2/18) by 5 wickets.

Hyderabad 166/3 in 14 overs (Pragnay Reddy 67; Vikas Singh 22) beat Goa 160/4 in 20 overs (Lalit Yadav 85; Tanay Thyagarajan 2/20) by 7 wickets.

Madhya Pradesh 184/7 in 20 overs (Harsh Gawli 49, Rajat Patidar 43; Vipraj Nigam 2/36) beat Uttar Pradesh 147 all out in 18.4 overs (Rinku Singh 65; Shivam Shukla 3/36, Rahul Batham 3/33). PTI ATK KHS