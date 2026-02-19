Voll, Mooney's record stand helps Australia set 164-run target against India

Canberra, Feb 19 (PTI) Georgia Voll (88) and Beth Mooney (46) recorded the best-ever opening partnership for Australia of 128 runs against India as the hosts posted 163 for five in the second T20I here on Thursday.

Arundhati Reddy, who saw a catch being dropped off her final ball in the innings off Ashleigh Gardner (10 not out), once again delivered the goods dismissing both the Australian openers to return 4-0-30-2.

Voll and Mooney put the Indian attack to sword on a flat deck, adding 128 runs in 14.5 overs before the latter was dismissed four runs short of her half-century.

Voll and Mooney bettered the first-wicket stand in women's T20Is for Australia against India, which was of 115 runs set by the pair of Alyssa Healy and Mooney in March 2020 at Melbourne.

With the right-handed Voll taking charge of the scoring from the word go, the senior pro Mooney played a perfect second fiddle but missed her milestone by a narrow margin.

Voll made the most of some wayward bowling from Indians to strike 11 fours and one six, scoring 88 off only 57 balls. She picked gaps with precision and displayed an array of strokes on either side of the wickets to get her runs.

Mooney was caught at mid-on by Shafali Verma off Arundhati on the penultimate ball of the 15th over. The left-handed opening batter struck four fours during her 39-ball knock for 46 runs.

Brief Scores: Australia Women 163 for 5 in 20 overs (Georgia Voll 88, Beth Mooney 46; Arundhati Reddy 2/30). PTI DDV APS