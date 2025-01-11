Wait ends as Women's Hockey India League set to begin on Sunday

Ranchi, Jan 11 (PTI) Delhi SG Pipers will take on Odisha Warriors to get the ball rolling in the Women's Hockey India League (WHIL) here on Sunday.

Advertisment

Matches will be at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium, which has hosted top world events such as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy.

Navneet Kaur, captain of Delhi SG Pipers said, "We are very excited that the Women's HIL is finally starting and we (Delhi SG Pipers) are getting to play the first match.

"Compared to other teams, I believe we are quite a young squad and there will be a lot of learnings from them and they will also have a lot to learn as the league progresses. We have prepared really well and will take it match-by-match." Skipper of the Odisha Warriors team Neha Goyal highlighted the financial benefits of the league.

Advertisment

"HIL brings great financial stability for players particularly those who are yet to make the Indian team. This league will certainly inspire more youngsters to look at hockey as a career option and make their dreams come true," Neha said.

Artists from Jharkhand will showcase their heritage with cultural performances during the opening ceremony. PTI AH AH AT AT