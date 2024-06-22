Wanindu Hasaranga to lead home-grown stars in LPL 2024

Colombo, Jun 22 (PTI) The fifth edition of the Lanka Premier League, boasting established names such as Glenn Phillips and Mark Chapman of New Zealand and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, will begin on July 1.

Among others, the five-team LPL will feature Taskin Ahmed of Bangladesh, Shadab Khan and Agha Salman from Pakistan, Andre Fletcher and Fabian Allen of the West Indies, Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rehman and Noor Ahmad of Afghanistan and Rilee Rossouw and Reeza Hendricks of South Africa.

The Lankan talents that would headline the competition are Wanindu Hasaranga, Angelo Mathews, Isuru Udana, Maheesh Theekshana and Kusal Mendis.

The event is set to run between July 1-16.

The five teams -- Colombo Strikers, Dambulla Sixers, Galle Marvels, Jaffna Kings and Kandy -- will clash against each other twice.

The contests will take place at three venues -- R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium and Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy.

The playoffs will be held from July 18, while the final is slated for July 21 in Colombo.

"The Lanka Premier League continues to highlight the exceptional talent of our cricket players, providing fans with yet another opportunity to see their favourite stars in action," said LPL Tournament Director Samantha Dodewala.