Wankhede to host Physical Disability T20 Series from Dec 16 to 18

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) The iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host a three-match Physical Disability T20 Series between India and India A teams from December 16 to 18, the parent body Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) announced on Monday.

The three-day T20 series aims to promote inclusivity, resilience, and sporting excellence, while highlighting the growing stature of physical disability cricket on the national and international stage.

Unmesh Khanvilkar, General Secretary of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), said: "Hosting the Physical Disability Cricket Series for the very first time is a proud milestone for MCA — celebrating resilience, redefining ability, and reaffirming that cricket truly belongs to everyone.

"Our President, Mr. Ajinkya Naik, is deeply committed to promoting and celebrating physical disability cricket, and we will continue to extend our full support." DCCI General Secretary Ravi Chauhan expressed his excitement, stating: "DCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to MCA for hosting physical disability cricket. Your commitment to inclusivity and opportunity has strengthened the spirit of the game and empowered our athletes to shine." PTI KHS AM KHS AM AM