Want to imbibe Rohit bhai's calmness: Gill on taking over as ODI captain

New Delhi: India's newly-appointed ODI captain Shubman Gill on Thursday said he would look to imbibe the "calmness" that his predecessor Rohit Sharma brought to the dressing room when he takes charge of the format starting with the tour of Australia later this month.

The 25-year-old Gill, who already leads the Indian Test team, will begin his ODI captaincy reign during a three-match series Down Under from October 19 to 25.

"The calmness of Rohit bhai and the friendships that he created among the group, I want to imbibe that," Gill said when asked about his expanded role ahead of the second Test against the West Indies starting here on Friday.

Gill also sought to douse the speculation surrounding the future of Rohit and star batter Virat Kohli, both of whom are now only available in the ODI format, having retired from T20 Internationals and Tests.

"The two have won so many games for India. Very few have so much skill and experience. We need them," Gill asserted.