Want to promote sports in far flung areas, NSP 2025 will help spread it: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday declared his commitment to promote sports in the remote corners of the country and said the recently-approved National Sports Policy 2025 will help in realising the goal.

"We want to promote sports in far flung areas. The National Sports Policy will help in this matter," Modi said in his address to the nation during the 79th Independence Day from the Red Fort here.

The Union Cabinet chaired by the PM Modi had last month approved the the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy 2001, and lays out a visionary and strategic road map to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.

The NSP 2025 aims to build a strong and inclusive sports ecosystem in the country.