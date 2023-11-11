Waqar Younis, Shahid Afridi may get roles in PCB and national team after World Cup

Karachi, Nov 11 (PTI) Former cricketers Waqar Younis, Aqib Javed and Shahid Afridi are under consideration for important posts in the Pakistan Board and team set-up after the World Cup, it has been learnt.

The names of Younis Khan and Azhar Ali are also doing the rounds as a new set up will be in place as soon as the interim arrangement ends.

The Zaka Ashraf-led 12-member committee, running the PCB, has got a three-month extension which will end in February next year.

A PCB insider said important positions including chief selector, Director of cricket and coaching staff of the national side will be up for grabs.

"After the World Cup since the Pakistan squad has to leave for Australia and New Zealand. Zaka Ashraf who heads the cricket management committee running the Pakistan Cricket Board affairs has already started discussing possible plans and appointments for the future," the insider said.

The source said that even the name of Shoaib Malik was under consideration for either captain or coach of the national T20 side.

Zaka the decisions will made after consulting former players and an evaluation of team's performance at the Asia Cup and the World Cup will be done.

While Waqar has served as head coach of the Pakistan team twice, Aqib and Younis have also worked as bowling and batting coaches with the team in the past.

Babar has come in for criticism over his captaincy and leadership skills and also batting form in the World Cup though he has defended himself.

His comments at a press conference on Friday have not gone well with former stalwarts Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi, who on Saturday advised him to just perform on the field.

The duo said that instead of making comments Babar must understand the importance of focusing on playing well and delivering performances that silence critics, rather than engaging in verbal exchanges.

"I don't think Babar needs to give any response, he should just concentrate on playing well so that no one can criticise you," Afridi said.

Akram said that Babar must understand that, "If you do well, everything goes fine. But if you don’t, then you have to be answerable to people and in the media." PTI AT AT AT