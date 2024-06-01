Warm Up: India thrash Bangladesh by 60 runs

New York, Jun 1 (PTI) Hardik Pandya's all-round show, Rishabh Pant's reassurance with the willow ensured a comfortable 60-run victory for India in their only warm-up game against Bangladesh here on Saturday, ahead of the T20 World Cup tournament proper. Opting to bat, India made 182 for 5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant top-scored for India as he got himself retired out after making 53 runs off 32 balls, while Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav scored 40 not out and 31 respectively.

For Bangladesh, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mahmudullah and Tanvir Islam got a wicket apiece. In reply, Bangladesh were never in the game, ending their innings at 122 for 8 in 20 overs with Arshdeep Singh (2/13) getting some deliveries to swing up-front.

Pandya, after a good hand with the bat, also got a wicket. Shivam Dube got a chance to bowl and took a couple of wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 182 for 5 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 53 retired out, Hardik Pandya 40 not out; Mahmudullah 1/16).

Bangladesh: 122 for 8 in 20 overs (Mahmudullah 40, Arshdeep Singh 2/13, Shivam Dube 2/11).